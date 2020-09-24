WyoLotto’s ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now The 3rd Highest In History

The Cowboy Draw jackpot has made history yet again this year. The jackpot is now an estimated 1.825 million dollars, which makes it the third highest jackpot since the game's inception back in 2015.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

History is in the making folks- will you be apart of it? The next drawing is just a few days away!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

27 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

768 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

8613 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 3, 7, 10, 21, 24.

The next drawing is Thursday, September 24th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.