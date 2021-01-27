Wyoming Among The States With The Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming has been one of the states with the least amount of restrictions. Now, almost a year into COVID-19 in the United States and the Cowboy State still has some of the fewest restrictions.

Credit score website, WalletHub, recently conducted a study were they compared all fifty states and the District of Columbia across fourteen key metrics. Wyoming is no longer ranked in the top ten (we were #7 back in October 2020), but we still managed to land at 16th overall.

Unfortunately, Wyoming is now one of the states with the worst "COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions" ratio, ranking at 44th overall.

Here are the metrics WalletHub used to compile the data and ranking system:

Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

Travel Restrictions

Large Gatherings Restrictions

Statewide School Restart

Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

Legislation on Business Immunity from COVID-19 Claims

Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

Workplace Temperature Screening

Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

Presence of Multistate Agreements to Reopen

Guidance on Elective Medical Procedures

Guidance for Assisted Living Facilities Related to COVID-19

It is worth noting, that since the statewide number of coronavirus cases has continued to decline, last Thursday (January 21st, 2021), Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon increased the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings, from 250 to 500 people as long as social distancing and facial covering measures are in place.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app