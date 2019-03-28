Wyoming Brewery Listed As One Of The Fastest Growing In The Country

Wyoming has stepped up its beer game in the last couple of years and you won't hear me complaining about that any time soon.

While perusing around on Thrillist they came out with a map of some of the fastest growing breweries around the United States. One place that I don't believe I've had the chance to visit quite yet ended up on their list and that's Wind River Brewing.

Although I haven't made it up there yet I'm happy to say that you can find almost all of their beers right here in Casper. I'm more of a dark beer guy myself so I had just about everything that's on most taps around town. Which is also why I'm happy to see that they landed a spot on the list at #14!