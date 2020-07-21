The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming rose by one to 25 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The department did not provide any further details about that death including where it occurred, the age and sex of the person, underlying conditions and other information.

It also reported an increase of 40 new lab-confirmed cases since Monday to 1,830, and the number of new probable cases by 11 to 408 for a total of 2,238.

The health department also reported 1,371 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 323 recovered probable cases.

Natrona Countty reported one new lab-confirmed case since Monday, bringing its total to 154, and 27 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 378, with 53 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 264 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases; then Teton County with 190 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases; then Uinta County with 182 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases.

As of Tuesday, the state health laboratory had completed 33,458 tests, and commercial labs had completed 30,763 tests.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by exposure risk reported on Tuesday, 49.7% had exposure of contact with a known case, 19% had an exposure of community spread, 10.7% had exposure of domestic travel, 3.1% had exposure of communal living, 3.3% had exposure from other sources, 1.2% had exposure of international travel, 7.5% had exposure that was unknown, and 12.6% had exposure that is under investigation.

As of Tuesday, 8% of lab-confirmed confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 63.1% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 29.2% of lab-confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 49.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 58.6% identify as white, 20.1% identify as American Indian, 16% identify as Hispanic, and 1.3% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 25.4%, followed by the 18 and younger age group at 15.5%, and 50-59 year age group at 11.2%,

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing -- this category includes fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste -- at 53.2%, followed by headache at 47.4%, and fever at 44.8%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 66 (7).

Big Horn: 28 (4).

Campbell: 78 (19).

Carbon: 25 (17).

Converse: 19 (11).

Crook: 9.

Fremont: 378 (53).

Goshen: 9 (2).

Hot Springs: 11 (3).

Johnson: 18 (4).

Laramie: 264 (124).

Lincoln: 48 (16).

Natrona: 154 (27).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 80 (9).

Platte: 3 (1).

Sheridan: 31 (9).

Sublette: 12 (6).

Sweetwater: 181 (13).

Teton: 190 (36).

Uinta: 182 (41).

Washakie: 39 (5).

Weston: 4.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs