Wyoming Excluded From ‘Best Places to Start a Business’ List

If you were thinking about opening a new business in the Cowboy State sometime in 2021, according to this study, you may want to hold off.

Because of Wyoming's small population, it's no surprise we were omitted off Wallethub's 2021's Best Large Cities to Start a Business. The new study claims:

Now is one of the toughest times ever for business owners in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made 61 million small-business owners regret starting a business

Although we got the snub, our neighbors in Colorado made the list three times. Colorado Springs, Denver and Aurora landed on the top fifty at 16th, 21st, and 36th respectively.

Now for the good news. Wyoming did have two cities that ranked fairly high on the WalletHub similar study, 2021's Best & Worst Small Cities To Start a Business. Both Cheyenne and Laramie ranked at 20th and 54th respectively, out of the over 1300 smaller markets that were ranked.

Of course the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in these numbers, which makes definite sense why new business haven't ben striving in these new and strange times.