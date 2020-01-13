Wyoming Game & Fish Department Save Tangled Elk

Early on this month, an elk somehow managed to get tangled in some ropes on private property just outside of Jackson. Wyoming Game & Fish Department reported that South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash responded to the call.

The young bull elk did not have to be tranquilized, as Lash was able to get close enough to cut the ropes that had been tangled around the animal's antlers. Fortunately the elk was not injured.

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department reminded residents on how to reduce these types of encounters with wildlife:

While this situation ended well, it serves as another reminder that we constantly have wild animals moving about our valley and we need to do our best to minimize conflict with them. This means everything from cleaning up any unnecessary items an animal may get tangled in, to keeping our pets under strict control, to driving slowly on our roadways and so on. We generally do a good job of co-existing with wildlife, but we can always do better with a little mindfulness.