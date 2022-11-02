Wyoming Highway Patrol Seizes 221 Pounds of Marijuana

In a recent press release shared by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain seized 221 pounds of marijuana.

The release claimed the officer stopped a vehicle around milepost 263 on Interstate 80 around 1:16 p.m., and after the driver gave inconsistent statements and other "suspicious factors," the trooper detained the driver.

Get our free mobile app

Thereafter, a K-9 named Bailey gave a positive indication that there was an odor of an illegal substance.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.