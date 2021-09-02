Wyoming Ranked Top 10 in the ‘Hardest-Working States in America’
There are a multitude of things Wyoming is known for, both good and bad, but near the top of that list is how hard working the majority of the populace is.
A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently "2021's Hardest-Working States in America". Wyoming ranked 6th overall. Only Alaska, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas (respectively) scored higher.
In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 key metrics. The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.
The Cowboy State's high ranking are due in part to our overall score in five of the key metrics, which were:
- 3rd – Avg. Workweek Hours
- 30th – Employment Rate
- 13th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
- 23rd – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident
- 3rd – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day
There are a lot of things that people can (and will) say about Wyoming, both negative and positive, but they can never call us lazy. That's bragging rights in an of itself.