Wyoming Ranks in the Top 20 Most Patriotic States in America
In the twenty years I've been living back in the great state of Wyoming, there were a few things I noticed pretty early on. Overall, people are friendlier here than in the bigger cities I lived, but also, very patriotic, and as a Marine Corps vet, I found that very refreshing.
A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, proved that Wyoming ranked in the top 20 for "2022's Most Patriotic States in America". As a matter of fact, the Cowboy State landed 18th overall out of all fifty states.
WalletHub stated:
In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
Here are Wyoming's rating in some of those key metrics:
- 17th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 13th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
- 22nd – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
- 30th – % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
- 3rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 23rd – Volunteer Hours per Resident
- 8th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
- 7th – Military Engagement
- 27th – Civic Engagement
While plenty of folks claim to be patriotic, there is a lot more to it than just waving an America flag. It refreshing to see Wyoming ranked so high.