Wyoming’s Keyhole State Park Has a Treehouse You Can Stay In

I can now add one more thing to my Wyoming to-do list. Keyhole State Park has a treehouse that you can rent for a night.

Perhaps this is common knowledge for some, but I did not know that this place existed. It's a house quite literally up in the trees in Keyhole State Park. According to WyoParks, this treehouse was made available to the public about 3 years ago.

The official site gives all the vitals about what's included in this house in the trees:

The treehouse has a queen-sized bed in one room, and a set of bunk beds in the other bedroom. The deck features a propane grill, and a fire pit is located on the concrete pad outside the unit.

What will this wilderness luxury cost you? Here's what they shared:

$150 per night, plus day use and camping fees ($164 total resident, $173 total non-resident)

I saw that this treehouse impressed Only In Your State and you can now include me in this group of those who would like to stay here at some point.