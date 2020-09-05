Wyoming’s Keyhole State Park Has a Treehouse You Can Stay In

Wyoming State Parks Wyoming via YouTube

I can now add one more thing to my Wyoming to-do list. Keyhole State Park has a treehouse that you can rent for a night.

Perhaps this is common knowledge for some, but I did not know that this place existed. It's a house quite literally up in the trees in Keyhole State Park. According to WyoParks, this treehouse was made available to the public about 3 years ago.

The official site gives all the vitals about what's included in this house in the trees:

The treehouse has a queen-sized bed in one room, and a set of bunk beds in the other bedroom. The deck features a propane grill, and a fire pit is located on the concrete pad outside the unit.

What will this wilderness luxury cost you? Here's what they shared:

$150 per night, plus day use and camping fees ($164 total resident, $173 total non-resident)

I saw that this treehouse impressed Only In Your State and you can now include me in this group of those who would like to stay here at some point.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Keyhole State Park, Treehouse, wyoming
Categories: Videos, Wyoming News
Back To Top