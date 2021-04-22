Yes, Cow Spa Days ARE A Thing…And It’s Adorable

I admit that I likely get WAY too excited about fun videos where animals are recorded doing human things.

Maybe it's the ex first-grade teacher in me, but it makes me laugh every time.

So, when a coworker (thanks Mary) sent me a video of a Cow having a spa day I found it too adorable NOT to share with you.

Though it DID cause a big debate.

Is it called a mani-pedi when it's a cow or is it just a pedicure when they get their hooves shined up?

Was I right, or was I right?

Isn't this the cutest thing ever?

And she is completely and udderly (see what I did there) blissed out with all the treatments.

What's better than an adorable cow spa video?

Two of them of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cutest.farm

The sweet little calf in this one is as calm as can be...and who wouldn't after that kind of luxury treatment.

My favorite part of the second video was the cucumbers on her "eyes".

The Instagram account responsible for all this cow cuteness is @cutest.farm and they hit the nail on the head with that name...especially this time of year when their feed is full of baby animals.

