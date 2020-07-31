You Can Be a Part of Longmire Days Online in August

Many of us in Wyoming make the trip to Buffalo every August to celebrate our favorite show, Longmire. This year, you can attend Longmire Days no matter where you are as the event will be online.

Longmire Days made this announcement on their Facebook page about what's gonna happen August 13 - August 16.

The official Longmire Days website shared some other details about what will be a part of this year's online celebration.

The Virtual Longmire Days will feature readings from The Next to the Last Stand, the new book (publication date September 22th) by Craig Johnson, with Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Louanne Stephens, Zahn McClarnon, John Bishop, Bailey Chase, Cassidy Freeman, Jeffrey De Serrano, A Martinez, and George Guidall, who will be reading a new Longmire short story. We will also be conducting online Question & Answer sessions with the above participating actors, an online auction of Longmire items including pieces from the set of the Netflix series, a musical performance by John Bishop, raffles, and much more.

There you go. Be sure to follow Longmire Days on Facebook for updated information as they share it. Tickets will be available on August 5.