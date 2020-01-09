You Can Stay at an Airbnb That’s Really an Old Train Caboose

If you're looking for a very unique day weekend trip once the weather gets good this year, I have found an option for you. It's an Airbnb that's really just an old train caboose.

According to the listing, Matt and Ahni are the owners of this classic piece of railroad Americana. They are a highly-rated couple who respond to messages quickly and seem to make the people that stay in their caboose happy.

Here's how they describe their Airbnb:

Whether you're traveling solo ☝, as a couple ✌, or as a family ✋, you're going to ❤ the unique and unforgettable experience in this 1974 Burlington Northern Caboose‼

They aren't kidding when they say it's a Burlington Northern caboose. If you check out the pics, you'll notice they even have the old Burlington crossing signs near the fire pit. That's classic. Truly.

If you're interested, might want to contact Matt and Ahni quickly as Airbnb has this rated as one of the most in-demand listings they have. It looks like it's located near Missoula, Montana, so it's a hefty drive from here, but definitely looks like it's worth it if you're looking for a super-unique experience.