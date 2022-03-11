You Can Stay in This Chic Dome Near Wyoming’s Guernsey State Park

Out of all the possible places you could stay in Wyoming, I've never seen a place like this before. It's a chic dome that you really can stay in near Wyoming's Guernsey State Park.

I found this super-unique Airbnb hosted by Lorrie. Here's a little bit about how she describes this chic dome:

Experience private glamping bliss at Cedar Lights Retreat! This brand new boho styled dome features its own heat and air conditioning, an incredibly comfortable queen size memory foam bed, kitchenette and private heated outhouse. A cozy futon couch transitions to a double bed. We are happy to assess NO cleaning fee! Step out of your cozy, private space into 440 acres of pine and cedar covered hills and rocky outcroppings and meadows. Enjoy breakfast on your very own deck, s'mores by the campfire, a picnic at the grill and private at the grill and private hot tub under the stars! Our high desert climate's cool nights offer phenomenal hot tub weather and a breathtaking starscape!

Lorrie isn't kidding either about the glamping part. Check out this place.

You Can Stay in This Chic Dome in Wyoming's Guernsey State Park

As of this writing, the cost to stay in the chic come is $176 per night. Your pets are welcome too apparently for an additional $15 fee, but be sure to check the listing on Airbnb for contact information about specifics.

