A Ghost Named Rosie Haunts This Wyoming Hotel

Let's face it, most of us are looking for places to go during the weekend and be scared to our core with ghost stories or visiting places near home that have had a visit or two from ghosts over the years. Lucky for you I found the perfect one.

A ghost named Rosie apparently wanders the halls in the Plains Hotel in Cheyenne Wyoming. The building was constructed in 1911 so it makes sense that a place that old would have some strange things going on during the early morning hours.

Rosie was a newlywed bride and the Plains Hotel was where they wanted to spend their honeymoon. (Not my honeymoon destination that's for sure.) This is when things went horribly wrong.

Her husband went down to the bar to have a nightcap and when his wife came looking for him, she found him with a 'lady of the night'. Obviously, Rosie was absolutely devastated and ended up using her husbands' revolver to kill them both and then turned the gun on herself in their room.

Ever since then it's said that Rosie can be seen wandering the halls and the hotel staff has even said that crying and laughing can be heard from the honeymoon suite...

