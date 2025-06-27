There’s a New Action Movie Starring Funnyman Kevin James and it Look Awesome [VIDEO]

The following is a sentence I didn't think I'd ever type out, but...

There's a new action flick starring, comedian, Kevin James, and it actually looks good!

"Guns Up" is being released soon

During my morning YouTube search, I got fed an trailer for a film starring funnyman Kevin James and the beautiful, Christini Ricci, titled Guns Up. In my humble opinion, it kind of looks like "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" meets "Nobody"

What genre of film is "Guns Up"?

It's definitely an action flick, but it couldn't be a Kevin James film without a least a hint of humor, so you can tell by the trailer (check it out below), it's definitely a comedy too. It might actually be a family film too... although it is rated R.

The film has already been released in many countries over the last few months, including Greece, Germany, Mexico and Israel. Guns Up is set for a limited theater release in the United States on July 18th, 2025.

Considering "limited release" usually means we won't get to see it in Wyoming cinemas, I hope and pray that it will be available on DVD and Blu-ray soon.

Regardless, I will be keeping my fingers crossed that it does make it to the Cowboy State. Some movies just need to be seen on the big screen first.

