Adorable Cowdog Sings Along To Chris LeDoux’s Look At You Girl

The connection between a Cowboy and his dog is legendary.

Multiple books and movies have been created that center around this unique relationship.

Not only is a good Cowdog as valuable (or better than) as a person when working cows, their companionship and unwavering loyalty creates a bond that can only be experienced to be understood.

If you know, you know.

DirHardCowboy is a social media account created by Country Musician Chris Petersen.

Petersen is like many other country music singers who not only sing about our Western way of life but authentically live it.

He was born in the Rocky Mountains and continues to lead his life as both a Cowboy and singer.

Petersen shares his adventures with his hundreds of thousands of followers with pictures and short videos, and his trusty sidekick, a heeler named "Syd" can often be found right next to him.

From riding in the car and listening to the radio, to riding on his horse "Syd" is happy to be with Petersen wherever he goes.

"Syd" is quite the musician herself and has certain songs that she loves to "sing."

And when we say "sing" we mean it. Syd doesn't just bark along to her favorite tunes, she warbles and howls and croons to the best of her ability.

Watch her singing along with Petersen to Chris LeDoux's "Look at You Girl".

Wasn't that the most adorable thing ever?

"Syd" is positively serenading him!

And as a Wyoming girl, you know I fully support her choice of Chris LeDoux as her favorite musician.

