Airbnb Now Offers ‘Adventure’ Vacation Packages

Airbnb just elevated your traveling plans.

If you're traveled within the last few years, there is a really good chance that you've stayed at an Airbnb or some sort. It's 2019 and this is one of the ways that people travel. And the Airbnb game has definitely grown from just a spare room in someone's house to resorts and condos that even celebrities want to rent.

And now there is an element of adventure to add to the mix!

Airbnb is offering Airbnb Adventures. Rather than using the platform to supplement your travel plans, you can use them for your entire vacation. You can book an Airbnb package for two to 10 people. Included is your lodging, of course, but also meals and an adventure led by a local expert with outdoor credentials. Your host will also coordinate your travel to and from the adventure, along with the gear you will need.

It sounds like your one-stop-shop for travel these days, with memories that will last a lifetime.