An Amazing 1,000 Mile Motorcycle Adventure In Wyoming Documentary

In February there will be a documentary released by Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) that will show what it's like traveling 1,000 miles in Wyoming on a motorcycle.

mountain approach RideBDR via YouTube loading...

The Wyoming BDR is the 11th route to be released by Backcountry Discovery Routes and they're releasing a documentary to go along with it. WYBDR is the first time many of the riders have ever ridden in the Cowboy State and the route is the most remote ride they have done so far.

rock riding RideBDR via YouTube loading...

Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) is a nonprofit that creates routes for people to travel and see parts of States they've never seen before by motorcycle. Every year since 2010 (except 2021 due to COVID), they release the GPS route for those that go to their website and download it.

So far they have created routes for the North East, California, Mid Atlantic, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

hazy view RideBDR via YouTube loading...

The routes are created using Forest Service fire roads, tracks, and motorcycle friendly trails on public lands. The routes travel from South to North and go anywhere between 700 - 1400 miles and travel in areas you could only travel on foot, horseback or on motorcycle.

Cliff RideBDR via YouTube loading...

They Wyoming Route that will be released in February will begin in the South of around Elk Mountain and wind through the state until ending somewhere North of Ten Sleep. A total 1,000 miles will be covered.

mountain view RideBDR via YouTube loading...

Once the route is released, there with be a full-length documentary of the journey taken by these adventure seeing explorers. You'll learn about the terrain, obstacles, elevation, condition of trails and the skill you'll need to have to have a successful trip.

Red Cliff RideBDR via YouTube loading...

If you're seeking a great adventure with all the hard work of mapping your journey all done for you, check out the documentary trailer. Get ready to see the full length and download the route in February.

A Little Bit About All 23 Wyoming Counties

A Stunning Look At Wyoming Life Through The Eyes Of Photographer Chris Dickinson Chris Dickinson is a premier western photographer based out of Utah who can often be found propped on his elbows in the mud, boots covered in manure, facing a rearing horse, all for the sake of the perfect shot. He's a man who does whatever it takes to achieve greatness. Below is a gallery of his pictures taken in Wyoming.