Wyoming Anime Fans Rejoice: ‘Anime 307′ Returns for 2025 in Cheyenne

If you are fan of all things anime, it's time to get excited once more. Anime 307 is returning to Cheyenne for year number two.

The Anime 307 Facebook page shared the announcement by stating:

Anime 307 is set to return to Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 13–14, 2025, at the Event Center at Archer, located within the Laramie County Fairgrounds. This two-day anime convention offers attendees the opportunity to engage with voice actors, explore a variety of vendors, and participate in panels and discussions.

For those unfamiliar with the term anime, it is hand-drawn and computer-generated animation originating from Japan. The word is derived from and also a shortened version of the English route word, animation.

Anime 307 will feature several prominent American voice actors from all across the country and from a plethora of your favorite television series, movies, and video games, including (but not limited to):

Dragonball Z

One Piece

YuYu Hakusho

My Hero Academia

Fullmetal Alchemist

Attack on Titan

Neon Genesis Evangelion

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Five Nights at Freddy's

The Seven Deadly Sins

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

and many more!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 13th and Sunday, September 14th, 2025

WHERE: Event Center at Archer - 3801 Archer Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82009

COST: varies (for adult, kids, single day passes, weekend passes & VIPs)

Nerd culture is at an all time high, so whether you're a noob, weeb, or otaku, this is the event you don't want to miss.

