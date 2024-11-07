Apparently, Everyone Is Moving to This Wyoming City

The Cowboy State may be the tenth largest station by area, but the least populated overall. That is more than likely one of the main reason so many out-of-staters are looking to make Wyoming their forever home.

While there are quite a few towns that are revered by locals and tourists alike, which one is attracting the most attention and permanent residents in 2024?

The moving website, moveBuddha, compiled a list of the top cities and towns that everyone wants to move to from each state, and to be honest, I was a tad surprised by their choice.

Why is Everyone Moving to This Wyoming City?

Before I reveal that answer, it's important to know how this list was compiled. Here's what moveBuddha had to say about sourcing the data to discover the top place everyone is moving to in each state:

We identified the top city destination in each state, based on the ratio of moves in to moves out.The data was collected from moveBuddha's Moving Cost Calculator between July 2023 and March 2024 for moves planned in 2024 to find this year's most desired move-to destinations in each state. Mississippi, North Dakota, and West Virginia were omitted due to insufficient search data. For home values, we used Zillow data.

Now that we got that out of the way, the city that people are moving to the most in Wyoming is Cheyenne. While not just our capital city, it is also are largest city, but Cheyenne also managed to land 8th overall in moveBuddha's "25 most desired cities of 2024's top cities to move-to in every state".

The average home value in the aptly named "Magic City of the Plains" (although I have never actually heard a Wyomingite call Cheyenne that before), is $352,000. The mover in-to-out ratio was 2.13, which means 213 people move in for every 100 people that move out.

Cheyenne is no doubt a great place to live. It's close to a larger, metropolitan area like Denver, there is plenty of activities for all ages year round, and it never hurts to have a military base in nearby either. Plus, they are one of only places in the state with a Chik-fil-A. That's almost enough reason enough for me to move there alone.

