Bald and Proud? Wyoming DJ Totally Backs Comedian’s Take on Hair Loss [VIDEO]

As a man, there isn't a bigger hit to your ego than losing your hair... even more so if you were once known for having long hair.

When I first moved back to Wyoming twenty-two years ago, my hair was past shoulder length. I had plaits (more commonly known as "braids" or "cornrolls"). I was very proud of the many different designs I was able to have my stylist do with my hair. It was a great time to be alive.

That being said, at around my mid thirties, those same stylists begin to tell me that it was getting more difficult to connect the braids, particularly in the back, near the top of my head, so I made the difficult decision to cut it all off.

It's also worth noting that I have a very extensive baseball hat collection, which over the years, has become my calling card, in specific, my many different colors of Yankees fitted caps.

Recently, I rewatched one of comedian, Jim Jefferies, Netflix stand-up specials, High & Dry. During part of the show, he went off about "woke" society and how you can't make fun of different things anymore. My favorite part though, was when he basically said it's not fair how it's still acceptable to make fun of bald men... AND IT'S NOT FAIR!

Check out the clip below, particularly starting at about the 1-minute mark.

Get our free mobile app

Now I understand, it's a comedy special (and pardon his language), but he does have a point. By social standards, you should not make fun of anyone, especially when it comes to something they can't control.

I have learned to live with the jokes, and I can't really complain, as I have the perfect-shaped noggin to rock the baldness, but if you can't make fun of certain specific shortcomings anymore, you shouldn't be able to crack jokes about ANY of them.

That's only fair.

P.S. - To all my fellow bald kings, this is going to be a hot Wyoming summer. Sport your baldness proudly! I know I am.

These Are the 10 Snobbiest Places in Wyoming for 2024 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke