New Study Lists Wyoming as One of the Worst States to Have a Baby for 2024

Every once in a while an internet study is released that gives some shocking and some times disturbing results about the great state of Wyoming.

Such is the case with the latest study from personal finance website, WalletHub, which lists the "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby (2024)". Out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Wyoming ranked 40th overall, putting us deep into the worst column.

The WalletHub study broke down how it ranked each state:

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from conventional-delivery charges at hospitals to average annual infant-care costs to the number of pediatricians per capita.

Here are some of the key metrics that attributed to Wyoming's ranking:

Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita - 3rd

Family-Friendliness Rank - 23rd

Baby-Friendliness Rank - 42nd

Health Care Rank - 43rd

Cost Rank - 49th

What is the most surprising thing about the study, is the ranking of the other states in our general area. None of the other mountain states ranked lower than 25th, with the about half being in the top 20.

No matter what the study says, I personally think the Cowboy State is a great place to have a baby, as well as raise a family all together. The fact alone that California and New York state both outranked us, is prop enough that numbers don't always give a precise account when it comes to things that can't be quantified.

