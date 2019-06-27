The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed Wyoming native Rob Wallas as the assistant secretary for the Department of Interior's Fish, Wildlife & Parks, according to a news release from Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

“I have known Rob for more than 35 years," said Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

"He will do an outstanding job," Barrasso said. "He has worked to conserve wildlife and protect our national parks in both Wyoming and Washington. Rob has the right experience and real commitment to serve in this important role."

On May 3, President Donald Trump announced Wallace's nomination.

On June 4, the Environment and Public Works Committee held a nomination hearing for him, and unanimously advanced Wallace’s nomination at a committee business meeting on June 19.

Wallace is a native of Evanston, and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. His government experience includes time as both a seasonal ranger and, later in his career, assistant director of Legislative and Congressional Affairs for the National Park Service.

He previously served as chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Malcolm Wallop, chief of staff to former Gov. Jim Geringer, and Republican staff director of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Wallace lives with his wife and two daughters in Jackson Hole.