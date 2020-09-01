Casper Aquatic Center to Close for Three Days for Maintenance

The Casper Family Aquatic Center, 1801 E. Fourth St., will close from Sept. 8-10 for maintenance, according to a news release from the Casper Recreation Division.

The Recreation Division will replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The Aquatic Center will reopen on Sept. 11 and resume its regular hours.

For more information contact the Casper Recreation Center at (307) 235-8383, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.

