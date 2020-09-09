The Casper Family Aquatic Center was supposed to be closed this week for major maintenance.

But the snowstorm ...

The Casper Recreation Division announced last week that the aquatic center, 1801 E. Fourth St., would be closed this week to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

However, the storm that blew through central Wyoming on Labor Day prevented setting up the equipment at the necessary locations.

So, the aquatic center is open this week after all and will be closed from Monday through Sept. 16.

It will reopen on Thursday Sept. 17 with its normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Casper Recreation Center at (307) 235-8383 or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.

