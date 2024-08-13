Affordable Excellence: Casper College Shines in New National Rankings

The city of Casper and Casper College can both enjoy some accolades for the year of 2024.

According to a pair of new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, Casper College was ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation.

The first study listed the Best & Worst Community Colleges (2024) and Casper College ranked 20th in the entire country. See how we faired against other community colleges by checking out the map below.

The second study listed the States With the Best & Worst Community Colleges (2024) and Casper ranked 4th overall. See how we ranked against the rest of the country by checking out the map below.

The WalletHub studies broke down how Casper College was ranked by compiling certain key metrics. The study stated:

To determine where students can receive the best education at the lowest price, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 18 key indicators of cost and quality. Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to the student-faculty ratio and graduation rate.

The study went on to say:

Community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without having as much financial strain. During the 2023 to 2024 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged just $3,990 per year. Compare that to $11,260 at a public four-year institution and $41,540 at a four-year private school.

When comparing Casper (and the Wyoming cost of living period), to more metropolitan areas, there are several reasons to choose right here, but adding higher education to the list, and at an affordable cost, is just more icing on an already delicious cake.

