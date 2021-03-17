Casper Folk Share Their Cutest & Funniest Pics From Snowmageddon 2021

Casper and pretty much the entire southern portion of the Cowboy State, has been bombarded with snow, off and on, since last Tuesday evening (March 9th, 2021).

We asked folks to share their "coolest", pun intended, pics of kids, pets, vehicles and pretty much anything else cute or fun they captured on photo since the storm started. Here are some of the best ones.

Casper Folk Enjoying the Snow Days

