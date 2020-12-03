Casper Has One of the Highest DUI Rates In The Country

This is not a list Casper wants to be in the top five of. The sad news is that we really are though.

Insurance website, Insurify, recently released a study listing the 20 cities in the country with the highest rate of DUIs (driving under the influence).

Surprisingly considering our modest population, Wyoming has three cities that ranked on the list: Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette. While our capital city landed the #7 spot, Casper ranked even worse coming in at #5, with Gillette grabbing the #1 spot in the nation.

According to the study, here are some of Casper's disturbing numbers:

Drivers with a DUI on record: 50.85 out of 1,000

Statewide DUI rate: 13.97 out of 1,000 drivers (1st in the nation)

Drunk driving fatalities (statewide): 34

The methodology used to compile these numbers included over 2.5 million car insurance applicants data, with the focus on whether or not drivers had a DUI within the past seven years and a complete history of their driving records.

This study should be a warning to all Wyomingites to not drive while under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances. As they say, the numbers don't lie.