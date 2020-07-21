Casper Man Accused of Trying to Break Down Woman’s Door With Ax

A Casper man is facing a felony charge and several misdemeanors after he allegedly tried to break down a door with an ax.

According to charges filed in Natrona County District Court last week, David Able Brambila is charged with strangulation of a household member, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both, for events that allegedly occurred July 4.

Additionally, Brambila is charged with a number of misdemeanors including domestic battery, interference with emergency calls, interference and breach of peace.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, numerous law enforcement officers from the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office after the alleged victim called 911 and said Brambila had assaulted her in the home after attempting to break down her door with the ax.

The affidavit states the woman told police that she and Brambila had gotten to an argument when Brambila walked outside the home. The woman reportedly followed Brambila outside when he retrieved a yellow-handled ax from the trunk of his car. At that point, the alleged victim fled back into her home and locked the door.

According to the affidavit, Brambila then started hitting the front door with the ax as the woman called 911. Brambila ultimately entered the home through a window before chasing the woman down and grabbing her by her neck. Authorities also allege Brambila pushed the woman down, causing her to fall onto an open dryer door, which broke.

The affidavit alleges that Brambila ripped the woman's phone from her hand and said, "I told you not to call 911," before leaving the home. He allegedly toosed the phone out of the car window as he drove away.

The first law enforcement officer on scene saw Brambila speed into the home's driveway before getting out of his vehicle. The deputy ordered Brambila to stop, but he refused and continued walking away. The deputy then unsuccessfully deployed his stun gun.

Another deputy arrived to assist and Brambila was taken into custody.

Brambila has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.