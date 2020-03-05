Casper PD Recognize Officer Bigelow As 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

A big congratulations is in order for one of Casper's finest. Office Jake Bigelow has been honored as the 2019 Officer of the Year.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the news along with a YouTube link and a message that read:

👏👏👏Officer Jake Bigelow is our 2019 Officer of the Year! Check out this video to learn how he keeps in shape (it may not be what you think) and why he keeps eating terrible things all to keep Casper safe. In all seriousness, here's some impressive stats he accomplished in SEVEN short months with CPD ➡️ Calls for service: 1170 Traffic Stops: 568 DWUI: 38 Felony: 84 Misdemeanor: 494 To date, Officer Bigelow has the highest statistical markings in every category; Traffic Stops, Calls for Service, DWUI Arrests, Misdemeanor Arrest, and Felony Arrests. This is particularly impressive given he only had a portion of the year to achieve these numbers. In addition to his readily apparent proactive policing approach, Officer Jake Bigelow has volunteered for countless specialty assignments to help improve the Casper Police Department successes. Officer Jake Bigelow is currently active in the following areas; Public Information Officer, Accident Investigator, Senior Intoximeter Operator, and Drug Recognition Expert. Please help us congratulate YOUR Casper Police Officer of the Year for 2019 - Jake Bigelow! PS: The next Dundas and Bigelow Eat Terrible Things episode will be dropping soon!!

Again, a big congrats going out to Officer Bigelow for his service to the local community and we not-so-patiently await the next episode of "Dundas and Bigelow Eat Terrible Things".