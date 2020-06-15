Casper Police Arrest Minor For Aggravated Assault, Other Felonies

Casper police have arrested a juvenile male on multiple aggravated felony charges including kidnapping and robbery after he allegedly kidnapped multiple people at gunpoint.

According to a CPD statement released on Monday, officers responded to three calls regarding an "evolving situation" with multiple individuals. It was quickly determined that the calls were related as officers began their investigation.

Over the course of three hours Friday, police responded to two weapons offenses and one report of shots fired at various locations throughout Casper.

No one was injured, according to Casper police.

According to the statement, officers learned that the primary suspect, a juvenile male, pointed a gun at multiple people inside a residence on South McKinley Street, demanded they give him their cell phones and eventually forced them into a white SUV and took them to an unknown residence.

At that point, the victims fled the scene as the suspect fired a shot out of the driver's window.

Drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the alleged incident.

A search ensued before officers learned that the suspect was from Edgerton. After further investigation, officers reviewed surveillance from a gas station in the area showing the suspect that evening.

Officers believed the suspect was hiding in a residence in the 500 block of Peak Street in Midwest. Because of the nature of the alleged incidents, the Natrona County Special Response Team was activated before the suspect was taken into custody.

The Casper Police Department is asking the public to reach out if they have any additional information regarding the incident. Specifically, detectives would like to review footage from any surveillance cameras in the area of 17th Street and Jefferson in Casper.

If you have a camera in that area, contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8232.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.