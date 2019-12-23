We love how connected our local police department is with the community. This week, they have once again stepped it up by giving away free teddy bears to children around Casper this Christmas season.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the photo along with a message that read:

🐻Do you remember our lost little bear friend from a couple weeks ago? We found his mama, who so graciously gave us permission to find a new loving home for him... and let's just say we were beary inspired. This week, we'll have some furry friends riding along in our police cars for kids we encounter while on duty. Our little bear will be right there with them, waiting to go home for Christmas.

