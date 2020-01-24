The Casper Police Department is hosting a "Community Engagement Town Hall about the Future of CPD" on January 30th, 2020, downtown at The Lyric.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the details for the event along with the following message:

Casper is our community and its future is our responsibility. It's been at least 60 years since CPD has operated out of a City owned building. The expectation and demand for a highly transparent and professional police department is the new national standard. We want to rise above that. Please join us for a Community Engagement Town Hall to discuss the future of CPD and the need for a new facility. Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at The Lyric in Downtown Casper

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event page: here.