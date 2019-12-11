The Grinch is on the loose downtown and the Casper Police Department have an active warrant for his arrest.

The Casper PD plans to catch the dastardly deviant on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, between 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm at David Street Station at the Ice Rink. There will be a handful of officers stationed around the area ready to arrest the Grinch. An anonymous tip states he has plans to steal the community Christmas tree and the officers will be there to catch him in the act.