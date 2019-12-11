Casper Police Department Plan To ‘Arrest’ The Grinch This Saturday
The Grinch is on the loose downtown and the Casper Police Department have an active warrant for his arrest.
The Casper PD plans to catch the dastardly deviant on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, between 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm at David Street Station at the Ice Rink. There will be a handful of officers stationed around the area ready to arrest the Grinch. An anonymous tip states he has plans to steal the community Christmas tree and the officers will be there to catch him in the act.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and be apart of the holiday fun.
The Casper Police Department shared the video below to their official Facebook page along with a message that read:
The Grinch was spotted downtown yesterday frolicking through The Cadillac Cowgirl. He is in the area! Please submit any photos or videos you have of him to us. We have an active warrant out for his arrest and we need your help!