Casper Police Department’s Annual ‘Block Party’ Happening on May 18th

Free fun for all ages is coming back again this week!

The Casper Police Department is hosting their second annual Police Week Block Party this Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, in front of the Hall of Justice, located at 201 North David Street.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook shared a photo along with a detailed caption that read:

Celebrate National Police Week with the Casper Police Department!

There are a lot of ways to get involved and show your support:

In honor and support of those who served and continue to serve, we invite you to wear a blue support ribbon during National Police Week.

Ribbons are available free of charge at the Casper Police Department front desk during normal business hours. Citizens can also approach any on-duty officer to receive their free support ribbons. Businesses and organizations can receive ribbons in bulk by calling 307-235-7598.

On Wednesday, May 18th, we're excited to host our second annual Police Week Block Party! The party will take place between 5:30pm and 7:00pm in front of the Hall of Justice.

Everyone is invited to join us for this free, family friendly event. You won’t want to miss our special guest this year… he might just ‘stirrup’ some trouble.

The Block Party will feature free food, prepared and served by officers, games, giveaways, along with police vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles. We are proud to partner again this year with Townsquare Media and Casper’s very own DJ Nyke of 104.7 FM who will be playing music and broadcasting live on air. Kids are encouraged to challenge officers to a game of basketball or Cop-Scotch for a chance to win specialty blue and white basketballs signed by officers.

“This event is a great moment for our officers to engage and interact with citizens outside of normal police interactions,” said Casper Deputy Chief of Police Shane Chaney. “This agency is built on a foundation of community policing principles and building relationships with those citizens we serve. The Police Week Block Party is one of the many ways we work to build long-lasting trust and give back to the community that has our back.”

The community is encouraged to share their Police Week photos using the hashtag #IsupportCPD.

Learn more about how you can participate in National Police Week by visiting casperpolice.org/policeweek or follow us on Facebook.

The Department would like to share a special thank you to the YMCA of Natrona County for their partnership for this event.