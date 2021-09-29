Casper Police ‘Overwhelmed By Love And Support’

Casper Police said on social media Wednesday that the department has been overwhelmed by the community's love and support following the death of Lieutenant Danny Dundas.

In addition to that, the department has received "countless" requests from the community wanting to help the Dundas family.

According to the statement on social media, the Dundas family has asked the department to accept donations from anyone interested in helping during their time of need.

Monetary donations are being accepted at the Casper Police Department front window weekdays 8 a.m. through 5 pm.

Donations can also be mailed to the Casper Police Department at 201 North David Street, Casper WY 82601. Checks can be made out to the Wyoming Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #6.

On Monday, the department announced that Dundas passed away. He'd served with Casper PD since 2008 after graduating from the University of Wyoming.