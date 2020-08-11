Casper Police: Woman Injured in Shootout Was Hostage

The Casper Police Department says a woman injured during Friday's gunfight with officers was being held hostage. She has since been released from a hospital.

According to a statement released Tuesday, police were called to an apartment in the 2200 block of South Jefferson for a reported kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they were fired upon after entering the residence. Officers returned fire and safely evacuated several people inside the residence.

It's not clear whether the hostage was struck by police gunfire or the alleged assailant.

One suspect was killed during the incident. No officers were hurt.

Officials identified the man killed in the shooting as 45-year-old Robert Land.

WARNING: The below video is graphic and depicts a woman who was apparently shot during the incident.

In video taken from the scene, Casper police loudly announce themselves before a plain-clothes officer knocks the door open with a battering ram. Then, several uniformed officers enter.

A single gunshot from inside the building is heard. Roughly 20 seconds later, several gunshots within close succession ring out.

Several people are then led out of the building before an officer takes a woman who was apparently shot out of the building.

Four of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave "out of an abundance of caution" and with accordance with standard protocol.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident, which is also standard for officer-involved shootings in Wyoming.

Additionally, any criminal aspects of the incident remain under investigation.