Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here.

In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, lists "2022’s Safest Cities in America" and not one, but two Wyoming cities scored very well. Casper was ranked 30th overall, with Cheyenne not far behind at the 45th spot. That shows that in the last two years, the two Cowboy state cities have basically flipflopped on the ranking (check out 2020's rankings here).

The WalletHub study stated:

To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

Some of the key metrics that attributed to score include:

Home & Community Safety - 56th

Natural-Disaster Risk - 20th

Financial Safety - 83rd

To score in the top 50 cities in the entire country is no small feat and is definitely something to be proud of. It is no wonder so many people find themselves back in Casper... no matter how much they complain about it prior to leaving. The grass really isn't greener on the other side.

