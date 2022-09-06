Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire" and not one, but two of Wyoming's "major" cities made the list. Casper ranked 11th best overall, with Cheyenne not far behind coming in at the 25th spot.

The study stated:

To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Ranking 11th and 25th overall is actually pretty good, considering the amount of cities that were ranked (182 in total). Some of the metrics were Casper excelled included:

Affordability - 5th

Quality of Life - 33rd

Activities - 66th

Health Care - 108th

It is worth noting that Casper obliterated Cheyenne on activities (they ranked 154th), which is someone shocking considering how close they are in proximity to larger metropolitan areas like Denver, but maybe the study meant activities for retirees (since the study wasn't clear on that distinction).

Regardless, it's always a welcome sight to see Casper, and Wyoming as a whole, ranked high on one of these studies.

