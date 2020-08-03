Casper Walmart Stores Extend Business Hours Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Casper Walmart locations drastically changed their hours of operation when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. The stores, which were open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, adjusted to operating from 7:00 am to 8:30 pm.

On Saturday (August 1st, 2020), both Casper stores have extended their hours to 10:00 pm.

The official Walmart website also stated:

Walmart has extended its special shopping hours for seniors over 60 and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Stores, including the pharmacy, will open one hour early every Tuesday for this shopping event (typically 6-7 a.m.).

The Casper stores are also going through an extensive remodel, so the layout, specifically in the beauty products section, will be looking slightly different. For now, the checkout counter located in that area has been removed. Prior to the change, if you were shopping for products in that area, they had to be paid for there. Management has stated that the checkout counter will return once the remodel is complete.

Walmart also recently announced they will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, citing it was due to an "unusual year", obviously referencing the pandemic. Although they will be closed that Thursday, they will be open the Wednesday before and also on Black Friday.

Walmart and Sam's Club are also among the many retail change stores that now require face covering for all employees and customers.