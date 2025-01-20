We knew that an arctic storm was going to be affecting the temperature throughout the state, but I'm pretty sure most of us were not expecting it to get as cold as it was in Casper earlier this morning.

For this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Casper saw temperatures in the negative mid teens. When I got to work today, it was a frigid -15°. Around the same time, in the South Pole, Antarctica, it was -8°. You read that correctly. It was literally colder in Oil City than it was in one of the coldest areas on planet Earth.

Casper Was Colder Than the South Pole, Antarctica This Morning US National Weather Service

TimeandDate.com loading...

It's also worth noting that the temps didn't make it into the positive numbers until after noon. At the time of this article, the temperature managed to reach 4°, but with the wind, it still feels like -13°.

Apparently, it wasn't just Casper that saw these arctic cold temps. According to the US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page, much of the entire state was in the negatives, with some areas getting as cold as -40°!

Get our free mobile app

Never fear though, because there is a light at the end of this tunnel. A warming trend is on the way with temperatures for most of this week hovering around the mid twenties, at least for the daylight hours, but even during night time, it won't be nearly as cold. The forecast is estimated to not get much colder than 9° at night for the rest of the week.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke