A Casper woman was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI and Natrona County Sheriff's deputies say she was driving into traffic.

Forty-four-year-old Shawna Marie Severson was arrested at roughly 2 a.m. Thursday on recommended charges of DUI, reckless driving, open container and driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, dispatchers received a call at roughly 1:40 a.m. Thursday reporting that a vehicle was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Casper.

A few minutes after, a sheriff's deputy traveling northbound saw a pair of headlights rapidly approaching through the fog. The deputy turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle before they passed, court documents state.

However, according to the affidavit, the vehicle continued traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The deputy reportedly had trouble maneuvering his vehicle and turning around in the snowy conditions.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle continued traveling into traffic and nearly collided with a tractor-trailer.

The vehicle traveled for a few miles before the driver, identified as Severson, stopped in the shoulder.

Court documents state the deputy noted that Severson had bloodshot eyes. The deputy was also met with the "overwhelming" smell of alcoholic beverages when Severson rolled down her window.

When Severson eventually stepped out of her vehicle, court documents state she had to lean on the side of her vehicle in order to balance herself. She also refused field sobriety tests.

The affidavit states Severson told deputies she worked at Northern Dreams and had consumed two beers and two shots roughly two hours prior to the traffic stop.

Court documents allege the deputy dumped an open can of Budweiser Chelada out onto the pavement while searching the vehicle. The deputy also reportedly noted that Severson's windshield was significantly damaged.

Severson was placed under arrest and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center. The affidavit alleges that despite a warrant being granted to take her blood, a detention center nurse did not feel comfortable taking Severson's blood due to her "combative and argumentative nature."