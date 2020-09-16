Casper’s Birds and Bucks Food Drive is Happening in November

Just about everything has been different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Casper's annual Birds and Bucks collection will be happening as it is a vital part of helping those in our area who have hunger needs.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project feeds thousands of local residents every year with your help. Birds and Bucks is a major part of that effort and it is slated for Saturday, November 21 from 7 am until 7 pm. There will be some adjustments to accommodate for public health and safety as the collection will be at one location this year which is Ridley's Family Market, 300 Wyoming Blvd SE in Casper.

Townsquare Media

The turkeys and funds collected will be used by Wyoming Food for Thought as they deliver Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of Casper families. A $50 donation can feed an entire family thanks to your generosity.

You can drop by frozen turkeys and/or a cash donation that day or donate to Wyoming Food for Thought online if you prefer.

Your help over the years has made Birds and Bucks a vital collection time to assist Wyoming Food for Thought Project help those in our area who have food insecurities.