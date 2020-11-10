Check Out a Condo that Can Survive a Direct Nuclear Blast

Are you concerned about the future? Want something that would be the ultimate survival condo? I may have found the perfect destination, but it's gonna cost ya. It's a survival condo that could survive a direct hit from a nuclear weapon.

I first saw this shared on the Military Times. It included a video from KDKA in Pittsburgh showing a former missile silo that is now available and boy is it luxurious.

The official Survival Condo website includes some incredible details about what's included if you're willing to pay:

Elevator & Stairwell Access throughout the facility.

Over 20,000 square foot of floor space in the monolithic dome.

Redundant electric sources.

Redundant water supply with minimum of 75,000 gallon reserve tanks.

Redundant air filtration including Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) filtration.

Organic hydroponic and aquaculture food production.

General Store.

Indoor Pool & Spa, and a complete workout facility.

Custom theater.

Custom Bar & Lounge.

Library & Classroom.

Command & Control Center.

Medical First Aid Center.

Communication Center complete with on-site Internet subset access.

Digital weather station.

The Military Times website shows that the cost of this end of days luxury is $1.5 million. I'll take their word for it as I couldn't find a price on the Survival Condo website.

I guess if you're especially concerned about the state of the world if your candidate didn't win the recent election, this might be an option. Just make sure your checkbook is healthy to back up your down payment.