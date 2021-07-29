Growing up in Colorado and being obsessed with music and concerts, I've spent many many nights at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater.

However, one thing that's been on my bucket list for a long time is getting the chance to check out the tunnel that goes from the stage to the sound booth as it is full of autographs and 'graffiti' from famous artists that have played there.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily, you and I have the chance to take a virtual tour of Red Rocks' famed tunnel.

Check Out Red Rocks' Secret Tunnel Beneath Red Rocks Amphitheater is a tunnel filled with autographs of famous musicians.

Grand Junction's Melrose Hotel Has a Dark Past The Historic Melrose Hotel in Grand Junction is allegedly very haunted.