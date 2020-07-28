Check Out This Hilarious Video of a Cat Eating Ice Cream For The First Time

Animals having human-like reactions is something that is always truly awesome to behold. That was the case with a recent video showing a cat eating ice cream for the first time.

The video was posted to Twitter by Theo Shantonas earlier today (July 28th, 2020). His cat makes a face, much like a human's reaction to tasting something delicious initially. Matter of fact, this cat reminds me of baby eating candy the first time.

The cute 10-second video has already been liked over 1000 times and retweeted (shared) about 380 times.

During these crazy days and times, it's a breathe of fresh air to see something so unique to put a smile on your face.