Cheyenne In The Top 10 for the ‘Hardest Working Cities In America’

It is always refreshing when Wyoming lands near the top of a nationwide study.

A recent study conducted by personal financial, WalletHub, shows that the our state capital is ranked second on their 2021 Hardest-Working Cities in America list.

While Anchorage, Alaska got the coveted #1 spot, Cheyenne coming in at #2 is no small feat, especially factoring in that at least one city from each of the fifty states was represented.

WalletHub compared over 115 of the countries largest cities across 11 key metrics (which would also explain why Casper didn't make the list). Some of those factors include:

Average Workweek Hours

Employment Rate

Share of Households where No Adults Work

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused

Idle Youth (16-24) Rate

My personal opinion would be that every city and town in the Cowboy State would be eligible to make this list, but I'm still very proud that the data from the experts still listed Cheyenne so high. We'll take it, because a victory for one of us, is a victory for us all. Way to go, Cheyenne!

