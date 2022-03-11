City of Casper Accepting Bar & Grill Liquor License Application Proposals

The City of Casper has announced that it is currently accepting applications for one (1) bar & grill liquor license.

That's according to a press release on the city's Facebook page.

The city stated that applications, along with a business plan, will be accepted through May 4, 2022. At that point, the Casper City Council will have final say on which applications will move forward in the process.

"Bar and Grill Liquor Licenses are $10,500 for the first year and $3,000 for each year after," the release stated. "A Bar and Grill Liquor License licensee must have a physical bar with at least eight seats, as well as a serving station for ordered drinks or pick-up alcoholic drinks. The bar must have at least one dedicated service representative (bartender), and a choice of at least six major distilled spirits (e.g. vodka, bourbon, tequila) available for retail sale. Bar and Grill Liquor Licenses are also required to have not less than sixty percent (60%) of gross sales from the sale of food service and no more than forty percent (40%) from the sale of alcoholic beverage.

Filing forms and the supplemental requirements needed to apply for the license are available at City Hall, located at 200 North David Street Suite 104. Applicants may also call the Licensing Specialist at 307-235-7568.