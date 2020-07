The Cowboy Draw jackpot has soared to more than $700,000 after there was no winner in Monday afternoon's drawing.

Monday's winning numbers were 8, 14, 21, 25 and 31.

The jackpot now stands at $730,000 for Thursday afternoon's drawing.

The jackpot hasn't been hit since April 13, when Terry Craig of Douglas won $870,470.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

